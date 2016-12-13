David Wagner says Elias Kachunga has delivered in every match he has played for Huddersfield Town.
The forward is on a season-long loan from German club Ingolstadt with a view to a permanent move.
He has started all 21 league and cup games ahead of the Tuesday-night Championship game at Burton Albion.
Video Loading
And the 24-year-old will be aiming to add to a seven-goal tally after grabbing the opener in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Bristol City.
“It is very hard to think of a game in which Elias has under-performed,” said Wagner.
“When he came I set him the challenge of delivering in every match and he has done that so far.”