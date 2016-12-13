Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Elias Kachunga has delivered in every match he has played for Huddersfield Town.

The forward is on a season-long loan from German club Ingolstadt with a view to a permanent move.

He has started all 21 league and cup games ahead of the Tuesday-night Championship game at Burton Albion.

And the 24-year-old will be aiming to add to a seven-goal tally after grabbing the opener in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Bristol City.

“It is very hard to think of a game in which Elias has under-performed,” said Wagner.

“When he came I set him the challenge of delivering in every match and he has done that so far.”