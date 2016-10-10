Jamie Vardy will hope to win a 13th England cap in Slovenia on Tuesday - five years after Huddersfield Town missed the chance to sign him.

That’s the claim in the 29-year-old Leicester City striker’s autobiography ‘From Nowhere, My Story’.

Sheffield-born Vardy’s unlikely rise from playing non-league football with Stocksbridge Park Steels to winning the Premier League with Leicester has been well chronicled.

Rejected as a teenager by Sheffield Wednesday, he became a prolific scorer with Stocksbridge then FC Halifax Town.

He moved into the National League with Fleetwood Town, who paid Halifax a reported £150,000 in August 2011.

According to Vardy, that was five times the amount Town were willing to pay at the time.

He recalls in his book: “Lee Clark, who was manager of League One side Huddersfield Town, and Terry McDermott, his assistant, came to see me in action in a friendly back at my old club Stocksbridge.

“I set up one and scored two in a 4-1 victory, but Clark said he wasn’t prepared to go beyond £30,000 for me.

“Halifax were never going to entertain that sort of offer.”

After Vardy scored 34 goals for Fleetwood, helping the West coast club into the Football League, he joined Leicester, then of the Championship, in a £1m move in May 2012.

Fast forward three years and he had a stellar 2015/16 season, becoming the first man to score in 11 successive Premier League games and helping Leicester become champions as well as winning the Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Having made his England debut in the goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in June 2015, he went to the 2016 European Championship finals in France.

Vardy, who rejected a summer switch to Arsenal, won his 12th cap as England beat Malta 2-0 in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

He was a 73rd-minute replacement for Daniel Sturridge in Gareth Southgate’s first match as interim manager.