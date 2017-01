Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA Cup third-round fortunes of Huddersfield Town and Leeds United hold the key to the date of next month’s big derby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The clash of the Championship promotion rivals could be live on Sky on Monday, February 6 (7.45) - but that’s only if neither side are involved in the FA Cup fourth round.

Otherwise the match will take place on Sunday, February 5 (12.30).

While Town host Port Vale in the third round on Saturday, Leeds visit Cambridge United on Monday (7.45).