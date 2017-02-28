Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's something Huddersfield Town fans never thought they'd hear say but two trips to Wembley would see contingency plans come into place for the May showpiece events.

For if David Wagner's men dispatch Premier League giants Manchester City in tomorrow's FA Cup fifth-round replay, then Middlesbrough in the quarter finals, Town will have booked a Wembley trip for the semi finals.

And should they overcome their final four opposition on the weekend of April 22-23, the club will have reached their first FA Cup final since 1938 - a historic achievement and one which would also bring a fixture headache for Football League officials.

With Huddersfield Town also heavily involved in the SkyBet Championship promotion mix, the play-off final is currently scheduled for Monday, May 29 at Wembley.

And the 2017 FA Cup Final is due to take place two days later on Saturday, May 27.

If Town, the only remaining Championship outfit still in the FA Cup, reach the final then the Play-Off Final will be moved to Saturday June 3.

The contingency plan was agreed at the beginning of the season when key dates for 2016/17 were formulated.

There are certainly a lot of permutations for David Wagner's side to overcome first but it would make for a pleasant headache for all concerned with the club to have.