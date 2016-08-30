Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
How to follow Huddersfield Town's transfer deadline day business

  By

Keep up to speed with the Examiner's deadline day coverage on Twitter and website

Mr Deadline Day, Jim White with co-anchor Natalie Sawyer

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching with the window due to slam shut at 11pm on Wednesday August 31.

Huddersfield Town were thought to have been done in the transfer window by the start of the season, but then Charlton Athletic left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis joined David Wagner's squad.

The boss has claimed he will be reactive, rather than active in the transfer window, which should lead to a rather uneventful deadline day - should.

WATCH: David Wagner says he will be reactive in the transfer window

Transfer window
If recent years have taught us anything it's that football clubs will pay through the nose to strengthen their sides on the last day of the transfer window.

Fernando Torres went to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, Andy Carroll went to Liverpool for £35m in the same window and Middlesbrough paid a reported £11m for Jordan Rhodes just six months ago.

If one of the money-bags clubs were to stump up a large fee for one of Town's prized assets - such as striker Nahki Wells - we may see some movement at Canalside on deadline day after all.

Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes arriving at Middlesbrough's training ground on deadline day

To follow all the rumours and transfers as they happen on deadline day - without trawling through Sky Sports looking for their minor Huddersfield Town coverage - tune in to our live blog that will run from 8am all the way to midnight.

You can also follow our coverage on Twitter by following @ExaminerHTAFC and the members of our team; Blake Welton (@Blakes_take), Rory Benson (rorybenson), Doug Thomson (@DougieTown) and Mel Booth (@MelBooth43).

Transfer deadline day

is over in

Football News

