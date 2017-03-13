Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells capitalised on a Frank Fielding error to hand Huddersfield Town their first win in six matches against Bristol City back in December - and now Town face the Robins again on Friday with the sides at opposite ends of the Championship.

Town's grip on the Championship table had slipped from October into November with the Terriers sliding from top of the league to eighth ahead of the Christmas period.

The Robins had also slipped in the Championship standings, finding themselves in 11th place after a storming start to the season.

Both teams arrived at the John Smith's Stadium knowing a victory could help turn their form around and give them back some confidence going into one of the busiest stretches of the campaign.

Town were out of the blocks quickly, with Tommy Smith finding Elias Kachunga unmarked in the box just 10 minutes into the match.

The German forward duly converted, but Robins' Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham levelled the scores on the half hour mark.

The most contentious moment of the match came after the interval, when Fielding handled the ball outside his area to deny Wells a scoring opportunity.

Referee Keith Stroud showed the keeper a yellow card despite the Bermudian having a clear sight of goal, but justice was served shortly afterwards.

The keeper mis-controlled a back pass, allowing Wells to steal in and slot home in front of 18,333 fans.

The victory was greeted with a sigh of relief by Town fans, who had waited six matches for a 10th Championship win of the season.

But in hindsight the win was much more important than that.

In the 16 league matches Town have played since securing the three points over the Robins, they have won 12, drawn two and lost just two.

Bristol on the other hand have lost 10 of their following 17, winning just two.

Lee Johnson's job is now under threat with his side well and truly in the relegation scrap.

David Wagner however has got his side firing again and the Terriers are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.