How Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner feels about transfer deadline day

It’s transfer deadline day on Wednesday, and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner quipped: “We will all switch off our phones and turn them back on after 11.00 that night!”

The German says as far as he is concerned, after completing the loan of midfielder Kyle Dempsey to Fleetwood Town, all business is done.

Wagner accepts there is sure to be speculation, especially over Nahki Wells, the striker linked with a number of Championship rivals.

But Town have consistently said it would take a major bid to make them even think about selling their Bermudian star.

But their head coach insists he is relaxed - and will remain so.

“We have done our business, most of it early on,” said Wagner, who last week brought in left-back Tareiq Homes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic in a deal which could reach £500,000.

“So it is nice that we can follow the last days of the transfer window rather than having to do anything.”

Dempsey's stay at the League One Fleetwood will run to the end of the season, but Town have a recall option in January.