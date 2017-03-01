Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twelve months on and Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle is a man of his word – keeping a number of promises he made this time last year.

In February 2016 the 49-year-old revealed major plans for Huddersfield Town’s fans and the squad with £2 million worth of extra TV revenue the club were set to receive.

Since then the owner has kept to his pledge of a cut-price season-card deal for the 2016-17 campaign with the price of £179 for the campaign (£7.90 per match) meaning 15,000 supporters took up the offer.

Speaking to the Examiner at the time, Hoyle said: “We are in a really good financial state and I am personally happy because while the club is very reliant on me, it is becoming less reliant, which is where we need to get to.”

“With the extra money coming in for next season, this is the right moment for everyone to step up – myself, the club and the fans – to help take us forward in an exciting way.

“Sharing the up side of that TV deal with the supporters is the right thing to do.

“We will use £1m of that extra money to re-engage with the fans through unbelievable savings on season-cards – initially for the first 10,000 bought, and we expect a big take-up.”

The boardroom chief went on to explain the lower season ticket prices would be similar to the Centenary-style ticket offer (back in 2008, the £100 ticket attracted 16,500 fans to buy).

“We looked at our crowds going down, with high prices and complicated prices, and felt this was wrong and something needed to be rectified,” he said.

“Overload that with dour football being played before David Wagner’s arrival and people are not going to pay £25 and rising for something that’s not entertaining.

“The Centenary offer did superbly well and, while we haven’t finalised the details on this new one, we hope it will be successful for two main reasons – firstly we have a team playing exciting, attacking football which is very easy on the eye under David Wagner and, secondly, we are in the Championship playing better quality football against better quality teams.”

And Hoyle's aim of creating a better matchday experience at the John Smith's Stadium both on and off the pitch has seen record attendances at the ground this season.

Twelve out of the top 20 stadium attendances have come this campaign with the 22,400-strong crowd witnessed David Wagner’s men beat Leeds United last month also set to be broken this weekend for the visit of Newcastle United.

Hoyle was also keen to back head coach David Wagner in the summer in order to rejuvenate

“As I’ve said on many occasions, further funds are available to reinvest in the squad over the summer following the transfers we’ve seen during the last two years. That is separate to the extra TV money.”

“We had a disappointing January (transfer window),” admitted Hoyle in 2016. “We had four targets and not one of them could we get through the door.

“David has stated those targets are still at their respective clubs and we will probably look to make moves on them again this summer.

“These targets – and David has produced a list for every position – are from both the UK and the Continent and we are looking at quality and at first-team squad members.

“Now’s the time to concentrate on the first-team squad, combined with the cut-price ticket, combined with a first-class coach, and it’s now time to step up.”

And step-up the club certainly have, recruiting no less than 13 new first-team squad players from both the UK and abroad, transforming the club from Championship strugglers to genuine promotion contenders.

It's been a sensational year and all credit to Dean Hoyle for not only having a plan – but sticking to it.