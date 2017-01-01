Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hit back at Owen Coyle after the Blackburn Rovers manager questioned the amount of stoppage time in Saturday’s Championship clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nahki Wells levelled for fourth-placed Town in the third of five additional minutes after third-bottom Blackburn had looked set to win through Danny Graham’s 81st-minute header.

Coyle, whose side have gone six games without winning, said: “Five minutes added on? I would love to see where they came from.

“I didn’t see an injury in the game and they made a double substitution (not three separate ones).

Town head coach Wagner responded: “The stoppage time should have been five minutes at least.

“They started to waste time pretty much after first whistle.

“I know this is a kind of identity and a philosophy, and it can be successful because Blackburn have twice drawn with us this season, but I don’t like it.”

Wagner was disappointed not to have made it five wins running ahead of Monday’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

But he insisted: “I take this point as a good point because I loved the reaction after we conceded a goal.

“We have space to improve in a lot of ways.

“But you have to stick in your identity.

“Have possession, keep the ball, create moments, try to win the ball back and give your opponent as few opportunities as you can.

“This we did against Blackburn.

“It is very important we trust in what we are doing.

“This is why we are where we are.

“Sometimes you don’t win when you deserve to. This is football – you have to accept it and move on.”