At the start of the season the main objective for Huddersfield Town would have been to guarantee their SkyBet Championship safety as soon as possible.

After eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league encounters propelled David Wagner's side to the top of the table, many fans started to dream of loftier aspirations.

A dip in form between October and November saw enthusiasm tempered before a hat-trick of impressive results against Bristol City, Burton Albion and Norwich City saw the Head Coach speak of his desire to create 'a season to be proud of.'

A win against Nottingham Forest at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing day could be one milestone to celebrate already – as the three points could almost guarantee Town's Championship status for next season.

That's because the side will have already amassed more points this season than third from bottom Charlton Athletic managed during the entire 2015/16 campaign.

The Addicks only managed 40 points while a victory for Town over Forest would put them on 42 points for this season already.

However, a points total of 42 would have seen Huddersfield Town only avoid the drop in three of the last 10 SkyBet Championship campaigns and equal with third bottom Preston North End in 2010/11 and Southend United in 2006/07.

The highest points total for the third and final relegated side was 54 when Peterborough were sent down at the end of the 2012/13 season while the lowest was Charlton's 40 points last term alongside Portsmouth's same amount in 2011/12.

To be even more certain a points tally of 47 is probably the safest bet for survival – the average between the highest (Peterborough's 54) and lowest (Charlton and Portsmouth's 40) while the overall average points total for the last relegation place for the past ten seasons has been 44.

Below is a full breakdown of the last ten Sky Bet Championship seasons to see what the points total was for the third bottom and relegated side.