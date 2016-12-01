The video will start in 8 Cancel

The boot’s on the other foot as Huddersfield Town head to Blackburn Rovers...

Town kicked off October by winning 1-0 at Ipswich Town to stay top of the Championship while on the same day, Rovers lost 1-0 at Birmingham City and were third-bottom.

But in the seven matches since, it’s been Blackburn who have shown the better form - Owen Coyle’s side have taken 11 points from 21 to climb out of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, David Wagner’s men have picked up just four and dropped to sixth.

Now they have to stop a blip becoming a major dip.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Blackburn Rovers 0 Huddersfield Town 2, 16.04.16

Defeat, or even a draw, at Ewood Park, could well leave them out of the play-off places for the first time this season.

There’s still plenty of it to go, and it’s true that nothing is won or lost in December but this month’s results could well shape how the first half of 2017 pans out for Town.

Many supporters are desperate to see a new striker signed in January.

They say Town don’t score enough goals, and it’s true that there haven’t been more than two for Wagner’s team in any of the first 18 league games.

The last time that happened was 1987/88, when the club were relegated from what is now the Championship under the management of Malcolm Macdonald.

That was then and this is now, and the most obvious cause of Town’s slide is the concession of goals.

After the win at Ipswich, ironically clinched by defender Christopher Schindler, eight goals had been yielded in 11 games.

Now the tally is 23, leaving Town with a goal difference of minus three, and only seven of the 24 clubs in the second tier have a worse figure.

In Town’s last away game at Cardiff City, Wagner unusually went with three centre-backs in an unsuccessful bid to stop the rot.

An injury for skipper Mark Hudson has taken away one central defensive option at Blackburn, and Town must also cope without reliable right-back Tommy Smith, who serves a one-match suspension.

Blackburn, with on-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher on seven goals, are buoyant after becoming the first team in 10 to topple leaders Newcastle United, and after also beating Brentford, Coyle’s 20th-placed side are seeking a third straight win.

A first in five matches for Town would be a real tonic.