Another super strike from Philip Billing sparked hopes of what had seemed an unlikely Huddersfield Town comeback in South Wales.

But it also gave the scoreline a somewhat flattering look as far as David Wagner’s side were concerned.

It’s now three defeats in three away trips for Town, who were beaten 3-1 at Preston North End and 5-0 at Fulham.

Having conceded six times to set-pieces in those two games, the boss sounded a warning signal ahead of this clash - and changed his formation.

It’s unusual to see Town line-up anything other than 4-2-3-1 but Wagner went with three centre-backs, handing a first league start to Jon Gorenc Stankovic in between Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler.

It meant former Cardiff City captain Mark Hudson is still waiting to play for Town at his former stomping ground, where the West Yorkshire side have lost on all five visits since the move from Ninian Park .

And it will be interesting to see whether the skipper is back for the home game against Wigan Athletic on Monday week.

The team selection was a response to Cardiff’s direct approach since former Town manager Neil Warnock took charge.

A big part of Wagner’s blueprint to beat the Bluebirds was to concede as few set-piece as possible - and stand firm against those that did occur.

Town failed on both fronts.

There were a few too many needless fouls committed, and Cardiff’s opener by centre-back and captain Sean Morrison came from a corner while their third followed a long free-kick pumped up by another Town old boy Lee Peltier.

In the first half at least, Town never looked comfortable against the size and aerial power of Morrison, who played in their 2012 League One play-off winning side when on loan from Reading.

With quarter of an hour gone, he overcame the combined efforts of Stankovic, Schindler and Aaron Mooy to head home from Peter Whittingham’s flag kick.

And it was Morrison’s nod down from Peltier’s delivery which allowed Rickie Lambert, given too much space, top drill in Cardiff’s third on 31 minutes.

In between, there were goals at either end.

Two minutes after Morrison’s strike, Junior Hoilett, whose pace caused problems all afternoon, pounced to net the rebound after keeper Danny Ward could only parry a shot by another former Town player, Anthony Pilkington.

The on 28 minutes, stand-in skipper Smith ghosted onto Kasey Palmer’s neat pass to shoot past on-loan Bolton Wanderers keeper Ben Amos and claim his first league goal, having previously scored in the FA Cup.

What a shame Cardiff were able to re-establish their two-goal cushion so quickly.

And what a shame Town couldn’t pinch an equaliser after substitute Billing, featuring for the first time this season, lashed home a 25-yard shot after 70 minutes.

It was reminiscent of his sizzler in last season’s win at Nottingham Forest.

But it was hard to argue Wagner’s side deserved even a point against Cardiff, and it was disappointing that they didn’t put the home goal under more severe pressure following Billing’s strike, even if both Hefele and keeper Danny Ward ventured upfield in the closing stages.

One-time leaders Town are starting to slowly slip down the Championship, and while the table still looks encouraging, it’s clearly crucial Wagner finds an answer to the defensive problems of a team which have conceded 21 times in 17 games.

As the boss said, to go away and score two good goals and not claim at least a point is very disappointing.