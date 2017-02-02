Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town fans to make their presence felt even before kick-off against Brighton and Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday.

His promotion-chasing side are seeking a 10th win on their own turf and 16th in all in match number 28.

But Brighton have been beaten only three times all season - and conceded only 18 goals, the lowest tally in the entire Football League.

Town’s average recorded gate is 19,998, and the boss is hoping for another big turn out as the Sky Sports cameras come to Town.

It’s the first of successive televised games at the stadium, with Leeds United visiting on Sunday (12.00).

But the Brighton clash is Wagner’s sole focus, and the boss said: “We are pleased to be playing this game, especially at home.

“Our fans have been excellent and it would be great if they can create energy and atmosphere even from before kick-off.

“I think this is an occasion where they can set the energy for the team to pick up on rather than the other way around.

“We are facing the best team in the division in my opinion and we will do our utmost to win.”

It took a late Anthony Knockaert goal for Brighton to beat Town 1-0 at the Amex Stadium in September.

Wagner continued: “I see this as being another tight game, so small details will be crucial.”

Brighton could hand a debut to Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom, their new loan signing.

They also made permanent the loan of AFC Bournemouth frontman Glenn Murray on transfer deadline day.

The 33-year-old, said to have cost Albion £3m, is their 15-goal top scorer (Knockaert has 10).

Wagner is a fan of both Brighton and their manager Chris Hughton.

“It is looking like they will win promotion,” he explained. “If they are playing in the Premier League next season they will have deserved it.

“As a club they have made a lot of good decisions over a number of years.

“Yes they might have spent some money, but it has to be in the right areas.

“They have been very consistent in the things they have done.

“They have a good manager and play good football - but they are not unbeatable.”