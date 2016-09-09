Login Register
How Huddersfield Town fared after previous flying starts

  • Updated
  • By

What happened in match six - and beyond - in the twenties and fifties

Huddersfield Town legend Billy Smith

Huddersfield Town head to Leeds United having won four and drawn the other of their first five Championship matches.

Only twice before have they started a season so well.

WATCH: Football Writer Doug Thomson reviews Town's pre-derby press conference

WATCH: Examiner's Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's pre-match Leeds United Press Conference
Here’s what happened as those two campaigns continued.

1924/25

Having won their first four matches then drawn at West Ham United, Herbert Chapman’s defending league champions slowed a little between games six and 10, but remained unbeaten.

There were three further stalemates, at home to Blackburn Rovers and away to Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Arsenal were beaten 4-0 at Leeds Road with goals from Billy Smith, George Cook, Charlie Wilson and George Brown, then came a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Town had 15 points from 20 (in the days of two for a win) and were level at the top of the table with West Bromwich Albion.

Goalkeeper Ted Taylor suffered a broken leg against Man City, and without their England ace, Town hit a spot of trouble.

Len Boot was the back-up, but after four defeats in five, manager Chapman went into the transfer market to sign Willie Mercer from Hull City.

Normal business was resumed, and with Roy Goodall and Sam Wadsworth imperious in defence and Brown and Wilson banging in the goals, Town suffered just one further defeat.

Only 28 goals were conceded over the 42-match programme, and Chapman’s side won their second straight title by two points from West Brom.

The Leeds Road men finished the season with 21 wins and 69 goals, including the first-ever scored direct from a corner by left winger Smith against Arsenal.

Chapman then dropped a bombshell by announcing he was to become manager of Arsenal, although his successor Cecil Potter still managed to complete a first-ever title hat trick.

Andy Beattie managed Huddersfield Town between 1952-56

1952/53

Relegated from the top flight the season before and with Andy Beattie installed as manager, there was a repeat of 1924/25 as Town remained unbeaten in their first 10 outings.

After four wins (at home to Leeds and Barnsley and at Sheffield United and Brentford) and a draw (at home to Brentford) in the first five fixtures, Town then won one and drew four.

Matches six and seven brought stalemates at Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City before Doncaster were defeated at Leeds Road.

Then there were draws at home to Hull City and at Blackburn Rovers before Nottingham Forest came to Huddersfield and won 2-1.

The response was emphatic as five wins on the spin put Town top.

The battle for the two promotion places was between Beattie’s men, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

A 2-0 win at Kenilworth Road in February completed a double over the Hatters and gave Town a telling advantage.

In the final analysis, they were six points clear of Luton and two behind the Blades after 24 wins and 10 draws from 42 games.

Jimmy Glazzard scored 30 of Town’s 84 league goals.

And the concession of only 33 was by far the lowest in the division and reflected the fact that Town fielded an unchanged defensive line in every game.

Football News

