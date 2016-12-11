Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will feel justice was done as they finally ended a disappointing sequence of results to claim a 10th win of the campaign and move back into the Championship play-off places.

Just as in the previous home game against Wigan Athletic, when they lost 2-1, Town's penalty appeals were brushed away, while there were claims Bristol City’s equaliser was offside and that two of their players might have been sent off.

Late in the first half, midfielder Luke Freeman, already cautioned for a trip on Rajiv van La Parra, escaped with a talking to from Keith Stroud after responding furiously to being pulled up for another foul, an action similar to that of van La Parra’s which contributed to his dismissal at Reading earlier this season.

And early in the second half, goalkeeper Frank Fielding saw yellow rather than red after handling outside his area as Nahki Wells ran through.

Town boss David Wagner claimed it was a clear case for an early bath, but Hampshire official Stroud, after consulting with assistant Mark Jones, ruled otherwise.

Imagine, then, the glee of home fans when in the 59th minute, Fielding failed to deal with Korey Smith’s back pass and instead steered the ball to Wells, who slotted it home.

It was a fourth goal of the season and first since mid-October for the frontman whose future at Town is under doubt after his summer rejection of a new contract.

And it earned his side a deserved first win in six games - a big tonic ahead of tough trips to Burton Albion on Tuesday and Norwich City on Friday.

Just as at Blackburn Rovers in the previous game, which finished 1-1, Town had the bulk of possession (65 per cent) and chances (five on target of Bristol City’s two).

But this time, they made two of them count, with Elias Kachunga putting them in front with his seventh goal of the season after 10 minutes.

Aaron Mooy did well to regain possession before Kachunga fed right-back Tommy Smith, whose neat cross was met by the German’s diving header.

The immediate return after a one-match ban of Smith in place of Martin Cranie, who played so well at Blackburn, was a pre-match talking point.

But there was no doubting the quality of the performance of the stand-in skipper, who tackled solidly and got forward with real purpose.

Otherwise, David Wagner stuck with the players who started at Blackburn, and was rewarded with another industrious performance.

Maybe Town didn’t produce quite as many fluent phases as the week before, but they had their moments - and both Wells, neatly teed up by Smith, and van La Parra brought saves from Fielding after Kachunga had counted.

At the other end, the home team were decent in defence, and in the main, coped well with the physical threat of a big Bristol City side and Aden Flint in particular.

Danny Ward didn’t have too many saves to make, and could do little about the 33rd-minute leveller, when Town claimed Aaron Wilbraham was offside as he set up Tammy Abraham for a simple finish and his 13th goal of the season.

Lee Johnson’s men have made a habit of fightbacks this season, with a Championship-best 12 points claimed from losing positions.

But there was to be no second equaliser from a side who did the double over Town last season, and Wagner most have been pleased with the way his team closed out a game which featured five minutes of additional time.

It would be nice to see Town win by more than a one-goal margin, and also to keep a clean sheet.

But the main thing was to get a victory, and 10 out of the first 20 matches of the campaign is a pretty good tally.