Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Dave Clark Five could claim the prestigious Christmas No1 slot – thanks to a former Huddersfield Town player and the fanatical fans of Glasgow Rangers.

They want to get Glad All Over to the top of the charts at the expense of girl band Little Mix, and have been downloading the song in their thousands.

Originally a chart topper in 1964, it has become a hit with the Ibrox faithful, who insert Joe Garner’s name into the classic track which is also popular at Crystal Palace.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate after the 2-1 victory over Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

Garner played for Town on loan from Nottingham Forest in the first half of the 2010/11 League One campaign.

The striker was hardly at hit, failing to score in 19 appearances for Lee Clark’s side.

But the 28-year-old is a cult hero at Rangers, who signed him from Preston North End for £1.8m back in August.

With #JoeyGarnerChristmasNumberOne trending on Twitter, there have been social-media rows between followers of Little Mix and Rangers.

Little Mix, the 2011 X Factor winners, are bidding for their fifth UK No1 with the song Touch.

Rangers are second to Celtic in the Scottish top flight.

The Ibrox squad includes other former Town players in Josh Windass and Matt Crooks.

Dave Clark, now 77, is a Tottenham Hotspur fan.

The Official Christmas Number 1 will be announced on Friday on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show, which starts at 4pm.