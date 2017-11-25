Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on league leaders Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday in arguably the toughest test for David Wagner 's men so far this Premier League campaign.

The Terriers will be hoping to ruin the impressive unbeaten record of Pep Guardiola 's side, but will also be looking to stop an unlucky record of their own.

Town started November positively, with a narrow 1-0 victory over a struggling West Bromwich Albion side before succumbing to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last weekend .

It may have shocked some Town supporters, but should they really be surprised when they have only managed one win in November since 2014?

Despite an extremely successful promotion-winning campaign last season, Town endured a rather horrible November.

The side had three matches to play - one may have proven difficult against then promotion-chasers Birmingham City but the other two were against relegation candidates Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic .

Yet Town entered December gaining only a single point from those three games, following defeats against both the Bluebirds and the Latics .

Thankfully, Town's bad run of form didn't dent their promotion hopes and they went on to win four in a row over Christmas.

Perhaps last season was just a one off, but then you go another year back to the 2015/16 season....

November arrived and Town started the month drawing 2-2 against Reading ; with The Royals sitting in 7th the result wasn't particularly disappointing, but the three defeats that followed were.

Town were visited by Leeds United four days later, a side only one point above them and, despite dominating throughout, the Terriers lost 3-0 to their West Yorkshire rivals - conceding twice in first-half stoppage time.

Wagner's men went on to gift both Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough three points each, leaving Town in the relegation zone before the side went on to win three of their next five matches in December.

The Terriers did end the 2015/16 season in 19th place, so their may be an argument for the fact their poor run wasn't just in November, although the previous season continues to prove the curse.

The only November win since 2014 came on the first day of the month in a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest - a very impressive performance.

However, Town's November quickly turned as they went on to concede three goals in each of the next two matches in losses against Derby County and Fulham .

A 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday prevented Town from three consecutive losses, but The Terriers went on to lose against Bolton Wanderers - who they later beat a month later.

Town's November struggles have lasted three seasons and coming off the back of the Bournemouth defeat last Saturday, Wagner will not want to continue the tradition tomorrow.

Of course, matches against Manchester City and Arsenal to finish the month will prove a difficult test for Town, but they will believe they are capable of getting something against both sides and ruining the November curse.