Christmas has come early for Huddersfield Town players in more ways than one.

Not only are they celebrating a hat trick of Championship wins, over Bristol City, Burton Albion and Norwich City on Friday.

But they will not report back to PPG Canalside until Wednesday, when preparations for the Boxing Day home clash with Nottingham Forest get under way.

That will mark the halfway stage of a so-far exciting and encouraging season

David Wagner’s fourth-placed side will be seeking four straight wins for the first time since the German took charge in November of last year.

The head coach explained: “The players will still be doing some work on their on at home. Each one has a programme.

“We will start our week on Wednesday to prepare for Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

“This is a chance for them to rest a little bit, more from the mental than the physical side.

“It is important to spend some time with families since in football, Christmas is busy in this country.

“It’s a good opportunity because of playing on Friday not Saturday and not playing again until Boxing Day.”

After Forest (3.00), Town host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, December 31 (12.30), then go Wigan Athletic on Monday, January 2 (3.00).

Th last time Town won four on the spin was in League One in 2011/12, when Lee Clark was manager.

The last time it happened at second-tier level was in 1999/2000, when there were six consecutive wins under Steve Bruce.