How Huddersfield Town sit proudly at the top of the Championship - the season so far

Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Ipswich Town saw David Wagner's side extend their lead at the top of the Championship ahead of this week's international break.
It's been a memorable season so far with Town claiming eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league games to herald the club's most successful start to a season in their proud 108-year history.
And the Wagner Revolution, which saw the head coach overhaul the squad in the summer, has also seen crowds at their highest since the 1970/71 season – when the team were mixing it in the top division.
Re-live the amazing results from a memorable season so far with the interactive time line below – from the opening-day win against Brentford to the impressive victory at Ipswich.
Loan signings Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer scored cracking debut goals as Huddersfield Town won their first home opening-day match in 10 seasons in front of a packed John Smith Stadium. Kachunga opened the scoring before the Bees pulled level through Nico Yennaris with Palmer coming of the bench to score with only his second touch of the game. It was a night of frustration as David Wagner's side failed to convert a number of chances before succumbing to a late Louis Dodds' goal. Shrewsbury took the lead after just 20 seconds when AJ Leitch-Smith's shot deflected past goalkeeper Danny Ward with Town levelling before the break when Elias Kachunga headed in Aaron Mooy's cross. However, Dodds won it late on for the League One outfit with a shot which slipped through Danny Ward’s hands. Substitutes Jack Payne and Kasey Palmer combined to give Huddersfield Town a first win at Newcastle United since the 1953/54 season. Town led though Nahki Wells, who notched in first-half stoppage time, before the Magpies levelled on the hour through Dwight Gayle. However, Payne recorded a historic win for the visitors in the 82 minute to send the travelling faithful into raptures. David Wagner's substitutions once again proved decisive as substitute Michael Hefele rescued a dramatic point for Huddersfield Town less than a minute after coming on at pumped-up Villa Park It looked as though Ross McCormack had sealed the three points for the Villans with his 25th minute goal before the German central defender equalised in the 86 minute. The equaliser came in bizarre circumstances - Hefele chasing down goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini's clearance with the ball bouncing off his back straight into the empty Villa net. Town went to the top of the Championship table for the first time this season thanks to Jonathan Hogg's late goal. German left-back Chris Lowe notched his first Town goal in the 27th minute, but the visitors replied with Alfie Mawson's header early in the second half. With the game looking like a draw, up popped Hogg who struck into the top corner to send the home fans into ectasy. Rajiv van La Parra's early goal against his former club earned Huddersfield Town a fourth win in five games to keep Town top of the Football League Championship. The winger, who joined in a £750,000 summer move from Molineux after a loan spell at Town last season, struck just six minutes in. Wolves made a real game of it, taking a couple of fine saves from on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward to keep them at bay in front of a bumper crowd of 19,972 at the John Smith's Stadium. Aaron Mooy scored a fantastic derby winner at Leeds United as Huddersfield Town completed their best-ever start to a season to stay clear at the top of the Championship. The 25-year-old midfielder was given too much space 25 yards out and fired a fierce drive past Robert Green to give Town their fifth win from six matches, with a 1-0 scoreline. It was his first goal for Town since joining on loan for the season from Manchester City and delighted the Town fans in a crowd of 28,514 - the biggest of the season at Elland Road. Huddersfield Town suffered their first defeat of the Championship campaign as old foe Anthony Knockaert notched an 80th-minute winner for Brighton and Hove Albion. It was a cruel blow for David Wagner’s league leaders, who had produced a gritty performance and threatened a breakthrough themselves on the hot and humid South coast, where there were 563 travelling fans in a 24,166 crowd. But Town were undone by a rare error by goalkeeper Danny Ward – who let the winger's deflected shot slip through his grasp and into the net. Normal service was resumed as Town maintained their 100 per cent home record to stay top of the Championship with the win over Queens Park Rangers. But it was harder than it needed to be after visiting substitute Idrissa Sylla headed home in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finale - especially with six minutes of injury time added on. Before then Town had seemed well in control after goals from Kasey Palmer in the 14th and Elias Kachunga in the 62nd minutes. Town suffered a disappointing second defeat of the Championship campaign - after having Rajiv van La Parra sent off after 25 minutes. The Dutchman received two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a foul, the second for dissent with compatriot Roy Beerens making the 41st-minute breakthrough for Reading. Despite their numerical disadvantage, battling Town had the home side worried in the second half but the Royals held out for a third straight win in all competitions as Town lost their second away game in a row. Goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells sent Town back to the top of the Championship in Town's first home mid-week game of the season. Kachunga gave his side an early lead when he poked in from close range after sustained pressure from the Terriers. Rotherham then equalised against the run of play before Wells' shot restored the hosts' advantage at the end of the first-half. Christopher Schindler scored his first Huddersfield Town goal to extend David Wagner's side lead at the top of the Championship. The £1.8m record signing from 1860 Munich headed home from Aaron Mooy's 59th-minute corner to seal his side's eighth win of the season and third away from home. The Terriers, who lost their previous two away games, dominated throughout and also hit the post through Elias Kachunga in the first half.
Huddersfield Town 2016/17 Season So Far
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brentford, Championship, 06.08.16
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Huddersfield Town, EFL Cup, 09.08.16
Newcastle 1-2 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 13.08.16
Aston Villa 1-1 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 16.08.16
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Barnsley, Championship, 20.08.16
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves, Championship, 27.08.16
Leeds United 0-1 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 10.09.16
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 13.09.16
Huddersfield Town 2-1 QPR, Championship, 17.09.16
Reading 1-0 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 24.09.16
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Rotherham United, Championship, 27.09.16
Ipswich Town 0-1 Huddersfield Town, Championship, 01.10.16
