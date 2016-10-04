How Huddersfield Town sit proudly at the top of the Championship - the season so far

Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Ipswich Town saw David Wagner's side extend their lead at the top of the Championship ahead of this week's international break.

It's been a memorable season so far with Town claiming eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league games to herald the club's most successful start to a season in their proud 108-year history.

And the Wagner Revolution, which saw the head coach overhaul the squad in the summer, has also seen crowds at their highest since the 1970/71 season – when the team were mixing it in the top division.

Re-live the amazing results from a memorable season so far with the interactive time line below – from the opening-day win against Brentford to the impressive victory at Ipswich.