Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the dust starting to settle on the SkyBet Championship Play-Off trophy and players still on holiday, all things Huddersfield Town-related are beginning to slow down.

After all the fan fare and furore of the club's return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years, the fixtures for next season were released to whet supporters appetites just under two weeks ago.

And now, with pre-season training still a fortnight away, fans are left with the quiet before the storm of the transfer window opening in earnest on July 1.

Even so, it's still a long time until the big August 12 kick-off away at Crystal Palace with many likely to get frustrated by the lack of any actual football action – particularly without the welcome distraction of a major international tournament this summer.

In an attempt to alleviate the boredom and fill the void of live match action, here are some ways fans could attempt to survive...

UEFA European Under-21 Championship (June 16-30)

Currently underway in Poland with England are still in the tournament at the time of writing, having reached the semi-finals by topping their group.

There's no Huddersfield Town loan star Izzy Brown among Aidy Boothroyd’s young side but there's still plenty of talent including the likes of Tammy Abraham, Nathan Redmond, Patrick Roberts, James Ward-Prowse and Jordan Pickford.

FIFA Confederations Cup (June 17 – July 2)

The tournament which acts as the dress rehearsal for the World Cup, is currently finalising the group stages this weekend before moving onto the semi-finals.

Germany, Portugal and Chile are the big draws but Aaron Mooy and his Australian side are also in the tournament – although for how long remains to be seen.

UEFA Champions League qualifiers (from June 28 onwards)

Just 24 days after the final in Cardiff, the tournament once again begins in earnest with the likes of Wales' The New Saints and Northern Ireland's Linfield in action.

And should the latter dispatch SP La Fiorita of San Marino in the first qualifying round they will face a plum tie against Scottish giants Celtic.

Who said there was no intensity and white-hot passion during the close-season....?

UEFA Europa League qualifiers (from June 29)

Similar to the Champions League, the early rounds include eight British teams, one of which is Glasgow Rangers.

The side face Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn in their first European encounter in six years and incredibly just 38 days since their last competitive league match on May 21.

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (July 2-15)

Two days after the Under-21 Championship finishes, the Under-19 version of the tournament begins in Georgia.

England are once again in action and could feature highly-rated youngsters Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham and Ben Brereton, the Nottingham Forest striker interesting Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017 (July 7-26)

This is the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean equivalent of the European Championships.

The tournament includes favourites USA and Mexico as well as the footballing obscure minnows of French Guiana and Curaçao – wherever these places are....

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 (July 16 – August 6)

One to get excited about as an England fan as the Lionesses have a genuine chance of winning the tournament on the back of finishing third in the 2015 World Cup.

Held in the Netherlands, Germany are favourites but Mark Sampson's side are much-fancied and start their journey in Group D which includes Spain, Portugal and Scotland.

Domestic football (throughout the summer)

If international tournaments and pre-qualifying for cup competitions are not for you then there are enough global leagues still in full swing.

America's MLS is at the halfway stage, the burgeoning Chinese Super League is also in action while there is are is also domestic football from Norway, Sweden, Japan and Brazil to consider as well.

Pre-Season Friendlies

If none of the above are enough to get you excited and keep you going then you will have to wait until David Wagner's men return to training on Friday July 7.

The sides' first pre-season friendly is just days later, away at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12 with fixtures away to Bury and Barnsley also announced ahead of a training camp in Austria.

Running between July 29 and August 5, Town will face Stuttgart and Torino in two friendlies while there – best get booking flights and accommodation if you can't wait any longer...