Henry Kissinger might have coped.

But when it comes to dealing with jet lag, it seems the former US Secretary of State was an unusual case.

The problem of travelling long distances across a series of time zones has been firmly in the mind of Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner.

That’s after Australian international midfielder Aaron Mooy made his second trip of the season Down Under.

The first time, when the Socceroos beat Iraq in Melbourne and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, the 26-year-old returned to scored the winner in Town’s Championship derby at Leeds United.

But after the World Cup qualifying draws with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and Japan in Melbourne, things didn’t go quite as smoothly.

Mooy started against both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, where Town under-performed as a team.

But after showing signs of fatigue, he was left out of the starting side for the first time at home to Derby County last Saturday.

Now the 20-times capped former Melbourne City man is in the Australia squad for the November 15 clash with Thailand in Bangkok, where Ange Postecoglou’s side reach the halfway point of the third phase of qualifying for the 2018 finals.

He will leave after Town’s home clash with Birmingham City next Saturday, November 5, and return in time for the next game at Cardiff City on Saturday 19.

And Wagner has contacted the Socceroos boss to discuss how best to handle their player.

“I am happy Aaron is in the Australia squad. This is totally deserved,” said Wagner.

“It is important to both of us (club and country) that he stays healthy in his head and his legs.

“That’s why we made him a substitute against Derby, then gave him some time off.

“When he flies, we try to ensure he is able to sleep, eat properly and do some stretches.

“But time change is time change, temperature change is temperature change. You cannot prepare totally for this.

“I spoke to the Australia manager, and we talked about what we together can do to keep him as fresh as possible.

“We are aware of each other’s thoughts and we are learning more with each trip he makes about how best to deal with the travel.

“It hurts us if Aaron is not able to train and play.

“Australia need him as well, and at the end, both Ange Postecoglou and I want to win matches.”

Wagner believes that Australia having only one game next month will help Town.

He explained: “This time Aaron will go straight to Thailand, and that’s one game and 10 days to prepare. This helps.

“After that, there are no more Australia matches until March, so we have less to worry about and it should be easier to keep him at his highest level.”