How did Huddersfield Town Under 23s fare at Barnsley?

Rekeil Pyke scored twice as Huddersfield Town Under 23s bounced back from a home defeat by Sheffield United to win 3-0 at Barnsley.

Jack Boyle got the other goal for Frankie Bunn’s side.

Frontman Pyke volleyed home from left-back Alex O'Hanlon’s 35th-minute cross, and Boyle supplied the centre for Pyke’s 50th-minute header.

Boyle finished off a move started by keeper Joel Coleman in the 82nd minute.

Town handed another run-out to midfielder Philip Billing, who is fit again after an ankle injury but still to play for the first team this season.

Tony Carss’ Under 18s face Millwall at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

Admission is free as the youngsters aim to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic.