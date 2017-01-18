Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Aaron Mooy has been a big part of the Australian national team in the last few seasons and has helped them rise up the rankings with another hike in the last month.

Mooy has played 21 times for his country, scoring five times, and has risen through various levels in the national team structure.

Australia have moved up to 44th in the FIFA Rankings from 47th during December, it has been announced.

This is despite not playing a game since November.

However the Socceroos have got some big games coming up in the next few months.

In March they will play an away fixture against Iraq (119th) on March 23 before returning home to face the UAE (64th) in Sydney just five days later.

Australia are now the third-ranked highest team in Asia, with them coming behind Iran in 29th position and South Korea in 36th place.

Australia are third in Group B of their World Cup qualifying, after drawing three straight games in their attempt to reach in Russia in 2018.

They are one point behind Saudi Arabia (48th) and Japan (46th).

They have also been drawn to play Chile and Germany at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, along with the winner of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations.