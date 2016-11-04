Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town supremo Dean Hoyle has missed out on football’s chief executive of the year award.

The owner-chairman had taken the Championship prize.

But Mark Catlin, of League Two Portsmouth, took the overall accolade from football industry magazine fcbusiness.

Liverpool’s former Town chairman and chief executive Ian Ayre, Fleetwood Town’s Steve Curwood and Hearts’ Ann Budge were the other divisional winners.

The quintet were voted top of their respective leagues by fcbusiness readers.

Hoyle qualified for the Championship award because he effectively performed the role when Town had a spell without a chief executive last season.

The overall winner was announced at a ceremony at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Catlin has been chief executive at Portsmouth since April 2013.