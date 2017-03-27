Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have five first-team players on international duty this week.

Danny Ward, Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga have all linked up with their respective nations' first teams, while Phil Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic were named in their countries' youth sides.

Only one Town man on international duty has tasted victory over the last week, with one match still to play.

Here we look at how Town's internationals have got on on international duty.

Danny Ward

Ward linked up with Wales over the international break with the Dragons facing the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

The goalkeeper was named on the bench for the World Cup qualifier, with Wayne Hennessey picked between the sticks.

Chris Coleman's side were held to a goalless draw, with a spot at next year's tournament looking increasingly unlikely.

The match will also be remembered for a shocking Neil Taylor challenge which broke Seamus Coleman's leg.

Aaron Mooy

Mooy was named in the Australia squad to take on Iraq and the United Arab Emirates this week.

In his first match however, the Aussie was booked and therefore suspended for the second match of the break .

In the first game Mooy notched an assist but could not inspire the Socceroos to victory as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Elias Kachunga

Kachunga was called up to the Democratic Republic of Congo side for the first time this month, with the Leopards heading to Kenya for a friendly match.

The forward was named on the bench for DR Congo, but made his debut in the 78th minute, replacing Junior Kabananga.

Kachunga was brought on with the the Leopards 2-1 down, but the Town man couldn't find an equaliser in Machakos.

The match finished 2-1.

Philip Billing

Billing was called up to Denmark's Under 20 side for the first time this month for their friendly fixtures against Czech Republic U20s and Romania U20s.

The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Marbella, with the Scandanavian side back in action later today.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Stankovic was named in Slovenia's Under 21 side to take on Croatia.

The centre-back was an unused substitute in the match, with Slovenia succumbing to a 3-0 defeat.