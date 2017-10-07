Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer, 13 players arrived at the John Smith's Stadium, prompting David Wagner to allow a number of his squad to leave Huddersfield in search of first team football.

Jack Payne, Sean Scannell, Jordy Hiwula and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis all left the club for various destinations across the football pyramid on season-long-loan deals.

And youngsters Rekeil Pyke, Jordan Willams and Fraser Horsfall were all loaned out to lower league sides to give them a taste of first team football outside of Town - with varying degrees of success.

Below, Ben Abbiss checks in on how the Terriers are performing a few weeks into their spells away from the club.

Jack Payne - Oxford United

The 22-year-old inspired his League One loan club to a much needed win last week. Oxford beat Peterborough United 4-1 to end a run of three losses in the league - with Payne assisting all four goals.

After the game - in which Payne missed a clear chance to add a fifth - the Terriers man told the Oxford Mail : “I’m not going to lie, I definitely should have scored. But at the end of the day I’ve been involved in all four goals, so I’m really pleased with that.

The Peterborough performance builds on what has been a strong start that has seen Payne become a key component of Oxford's side. He recently broke his duck in the league - scoring the opener in a home win against Gillingham.

Sean Scannell - Burton Albion

Scannell has yet to score or assist for his loan club but that does not mean he has played particularly badly. Burton are the second lowest scoring side in the Championship - knocking in just six in 11 games.

Nigel Clough has increasingly used Scannell as a support striker behind Marvin Sordell after starting the Terriers loan player on the right wing earlier in his loan spell.

Jordy Hiwula - Fleetwood Town

In September, the 23-year-old striker scored three times in League One to grab his first goals for Fleetwood Town.

His partnership up front with Devante Cole has been successful for Uwe Rosler's team but - with former Everton striker Conor McAleny expected back from injury for this weekend's game - Hiwula faces a battle to retain his place. His versatility could see him moved over to the left wing.

Rekeil Pyke - Port Vale

A 20-year-old Pyke has struggled to establish himself in Port Vale's team. Most of his six appearances in League Two have come from the bench and he has failed to make a meaningful impression during his limited minutes - contributing no goals or assists.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis - Portsmouth FC

The unfortunate left-back is still expected to be out for a further nine months as he recovers from an injury he sustained on his Pompey debut.

In a cruel twist for Pompey, the player they brought in on loan to replace Holmes-Dennis - Damien McCrory - suffered a long-term injury after just three games. The club will continue to pay the wages of both loan players while they spend the season recovering on the south coast.

Jordan Williams - Bury FC

Williams joined Lee Clark's Bury on loan after impressing against them in a pre-season friendly.

The 17-year-old played four league games at the start of the season and played well. As senior players have returned from injury Williams has found himself more on the bench but a recent clean sheet performance in the EFL Trophy should give him some renewed confidence.

Fraser Horsfall - Kidderminster Harriers

The 20-year-old centre-back is on his second loan spell of the season already. He didn't make any appearances during his time at Gateshead in the summer and is yet to come on for Kidderminster Harriers.