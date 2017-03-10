Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As well as the first-team squad, Huddersfield Town have a number of players out on loan, looking to either get first-team football to aid their burgeoning football career or get much-needed match minutes under their belt.

And while they will be trying their best for their current clubs they will also have one eye on developments at the John Smith's Stadium.

But how are they doing at their respective loan clubs?

Below Steven Downes takes a look at the fortunes of Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town), Jordy Hiwula (Bradford City), Flo Bojaj (Newport County) Jason Davidson (FC Groningen) and Rekeil Pyke (on loan at Colchester United).

Kyle Dempsey (on loan at Fleetwood Town)

The 21-year-old has made a big impression with the Cod Army, becoming a vital part of Fleetwood's promotion push to the SkyBet Championship.

On a season-long loan at the club, the midfielder has made 33 appearances so far this campaign, 27 of those coming in the league and six in cup competitions.

Dempsey has also racked up five assists and recently won Fleetwood Town's fans player of the month competition for February, scooping the prize with over 45% of the vote, ahead of goalkeeper Alex Cairns and Cian Bolger who came third.

Jordy Hiwula (on loan at Bradford City)

Another youngster on a season-long loan away from Town, Hiwula has so far scored 11 goals for the Bantams as Stuart McCall's side currently sit in the SkyBet League One play-off places.

The 22-year-old has also made more appearances than any other Bradford City player, appearing 40 times so far this campaign – scoring 11 goals in all competitions as well as recording two assists.

Flo Bojaj (on loan at Newport County)

After returning from a loan spell at Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock in January, the Albanian youth international was swiftly dispatched to Newport County to aid their League Two survival effort.

However, the 20-year-old has so far made only one appearance while on loan in South Wales - as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Colchester United in a League Two encounter on January 10.

Jason Davidson (on loan at FC Groningen)

With David Wagner unable to find a spot for the Australian full-back in his Town team after the summer signings of Chris Lowe and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Davidson has so far played 11 games for Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

Davidson had also previously criticised Wagner's selection policy and looks to have a long way to go to have any long-term future back in West Yorkshire.

In total, the defender has featured 30 times for Town scoring one goal, coming against Charlton Athletic last season in a game that Town won 5-0 at the John Smiths Stadium

Rekeil Pyke (on loan at Colchester United)

The forward had a brief spell at Vanarama Conference side Wrexham in December before joining League Two outfit Colchester United the following month for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old came on as a second-half substitute to make his professional debut on February 15 during Colchester's 3–2 home defeat to Crawley Town and has so far made four appearances for the club.