Huddersfield Town loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis had the misfortune of suffering a season-long injury on his debut for Portsmouth FC earlier this month.

The defender damaged cartilage lining the end of his thigh bone after slipping on astroturf surface around the outside of the Fratton Park pitch in the opening day clash against Rochdale.

But how are the other loan stars doing away from the John Smith's Stadium? Or the players who left the club permanently during the current transfer window?

Below Ben Abbiss takes a quick look at how hey are faring at their respective new clubs so far this campaign.

Jack Payne

The attacking midfielder joined League One outfit Oxford United on a season long loan earlier this summer.

The diminutive 22-year-old has played every minute of Oxford's first two League One fixtures, contributing three assists and causing opposition defences havoc with dynamic and creative displays from the number ten role.

Rekeil Pyke

The 19-year-old academy graduate joined League Two side Port Vale at the end of May.

He will have to battle for his place with a number of players looking to play just behind Football League veteran, Tom Pope, up front.

In a league defeat to Wycombe Wanderers and a Carabao Cup loss to Leeds United, Pyke has so far found it hard to contribute much and he will hope to kick on as the season progresses.

Jordy Hiwula

The former Manchester City starlet joined Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood Town for their 2017/18 League Two campaign.

The pacy striker played on the left of a front three as the Cod Army won their first two league games.

His only start in his preferred number nine role saw Hiwula score the equaliser against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup before he was substituted late on and the Cumbrians went on to win in extra time.

Fraser Horsfall

The youngster has so far struggled to establish himself while at National League team Gateshead FC.

The 20-year-old centre back joined the Tynesiders on a season long loan this summer but has so far only managed to make the bench once - against Guiseley FC - and did not get on the pitch.

Huddersfield Town's Old Boys...

Midfielder Kyle Dempsey left Town permanently in July to join Hiwula at Fleetwood for a £410,000 fee.

The 21-year-old instantly slotted into the centre of Uwe Rosler's midfield and has played a key role in their perfect start to the league.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Harry Bunn joined Bury FC for an undisclosed fee after impressing in Town's 4-1 pre-season victory over the League One side.

The 24-year-old winger has made a steady start to his Shakers career, making his debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland and making his league bow in the 4-1 loss at Wigan Athletic.