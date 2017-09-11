Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table West Ham tonight, with Pedro Oiang and Andre Ayew netting for the hosts.

Town were outplayed in the first period, with the Irons putting the Terriers under constant pressure, but the sides were level after 45 minutes.

Town got into the game in the second half, creating chances of their own, but it was the Hammers who eventually broke the deadlock thanks to Obiang's hugely deflected strike.

Ayew sealed the victory five minutes later after tapping in a West Ham corner, handing Town a first ever Premier League defeat and West Ham their first victory of the season in their first home outing.

But how did the Town team play tonight? Here's how we rated the Terriers.

Jonas Lossl - 7

A relatively quiet game for the Dane, but did well when called upon.

Could do nothing about either goal.

Chris Lowe - 5

Was out-paced by the impressive Michail Antonio too often.

Christopher Schindler (MotM) - 7

After an early tussle with Andy Carroll, got to grips with the dangerous forward and kept him quiet most of the night.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen - 6

Turned his back on Obiang for the goal, but had a relatively good night up against Javier Hernandez.

Tommy Smith - 6

Beaten on the outside by Antonio as well, but put a couple of dangerous crosses into the West Ham area.

Aaron Mooy - 6

Dictated the tempo of the Town attacks, but could not find a killer pass.

Was kept quiet by the Hammers.

Philip Billing - 6

Tested Hart with a long-range effort in the second half, but was unable to move the ball forward often enough.

Elias Kachunga - 5

Not Kachunga's finest night in a Town shirt as he was crowded out too often by the Irons.

Tom Ince - 5

Struck the post in the second half, but took too long on the ball otherwise.

Should have tested Hart in the dying minutes of the first half, but weighed it up for too long, allowing a defender to get back and block.

Rajiv Van La Parra - 6

Made things happen down the left flank, but was unable provide a final pass or shot.

Steve Mounie - 5

Dropped short too often to receive the ball too often and was kept on the peripheries by West Ham's three central defenders.

Substitutes

Scott Malone - 6

Looked solid after replacing Lowe.

Laurent Depoitre - 5

Didn't have time to influence proceedings.

Abdelhamid Sabiri - 5

Couldn't get into the game following his introduction late in the second half.