Huddersfield Town's recent run of poor form combined with a string of tough looking fixtures has left bookmakers fearing the worse for the Terriers survival hopes.



Before a ball was even kicked this season, David Wagner's side were odds on (4-6 with Oddschecker) to make a swift return to the SkyBet Championship but following an impressive start to their debut campaign, Town had drifted out to as big as 6/4 to be relegated.



However, Town's current winless run which stretched to six Premier League games following last weekend's 2-0 loss at Swansea City has many punters sealing the men from the John Smith's fate already.

Since the full time whistle sounded at the Liberty Stadium, according to Oddschecker 40% of bets placed on the relegation market have been placed on Town, more than both Crystal Palace (18%) and Leicester City (8%).



Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: "Crystal Palace's unlikely win against Chelsea has blown the relegation race wide open, and the Terriers do look vulnerable after a poor run of form.



"Some initial good form saw them drift to an attractive price, which has proven very popular indeed."



Current odds for Premier League relegation according to Oddschecker are below with the full list able to be viewed via the Oddschecker website:

Crystal Palace - 1/2

Huddersfield Town - 4/6

Brighton & Hove Albion - 5/4

Swansea City - 6/4

AFC Bournemouth 13/8