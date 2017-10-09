Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to south Wales this weekend to take on a Swansea City side in the Premier League relegation zone.

Paul Clement's side have struggled at the start of the season, picking up just five points in their opening seven matches, losing to Newcastle United, Manchester United, Watford and West Ham in the process.

Swansea's only win came against Crystal Palace - a side who have lost all seven of their fixtures without scoring.

Town on the other hand have earned nine points from their first seven fixtures, taking two wins and three draws and suffering just two defeats - to Tottenham and West Ham.

But an away match in Swansea will provide a tough test for David Wagner's men, with the Terriers' record showing they struggle in Wales.

Town have played 83 league matches in Wales against the four top-placed Welsh teams currently competing in the English league system (Swansea City, Cardiff City, Newport County and Wrexham) and have a win rate of 24 per cent - compared to the 44 per cent win rate they have in total over the Welsh sides both home and away.

Town's record at Swansea in particular follows a similar pattern.

The Terriers have a 43 per cent win rate over the Swans (W24, D14, L14), but have a 27 per cent win rate over them away from home (W7, D8, L11).

That's a better win rate than Town have in Cardiff (21 per cent) and Newport (11 per cent), but worse than their win rate in Wrexham (36 per cent).

Although Town's full record in Wales may be poor, their 'recent' clashes with Swansea have brought success.

In their last 12 matches, Town have lost just twice to the Swans - once at home and once away - in 2008 and 2003 respectively.

In that period, Town won six matches and drew four - including the the Autoglass Trophy final which they went on to win on penalties at Wembley in front of 47,733 fans.

Another game of note Town played in Wales was the 2004 third division play-off final against Mansfield Town.

With the new Wembley under construction, Town travelled to the Millennium Stadium for the final, where they beat Mansfield on penalties after playing out a goalless draw.