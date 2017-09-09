Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight Huddersfield Town men were in action for their respective sides over the international break in the last two weeks.

The rest of the Town squad headed to Germany for a friendly against Altona 93 while their teammates were in action for the likes of Australia, Denmark and England.

Here's how the internationals got on over the break as their teammates earned another win in Hamburg.

Aaron Mooy - Australia

Mooy missed Australia's first match of the international break through illness, with the Socceroos losing 2-0 to eventual group winners Japan.

Although the Town man notched two assists in Australia's following match against Thailand in a 2-1 victory, it wasn't enough to seal a World Cup spot - with Saudi Arabia claiming second in the group on goal difference.

The Socceroos now face a two-legged play-off against Syria as well as a decider against the fourth-placed CONCACAF side - should they beat the Qasion Eagles - in order to qualify for next year's tournament.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl - Denmark

Lossl and Zanka were both called up to the Danish squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland and Armenia.

The Danes won both comfortably - 4-0 and 4-1 respectively - to take them to within three points of group leaders Poland.

The Town men remained on the bench for both matches.

Elias Kachunga - Democratic Republic of the Congo

Elias Kachunga linked up with DR Congo for the second of their two World Cup qualifiers against Tunisia.

The Leopards raced into a 2-0 lead against Tunisia, but were pegged back to a draw, leaving their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The Town man wasn't involved in proceedings.

Kasey Palmer - England Under 21s

Palmer was named in England's Under 21 squad to take on the Netherlands and Latvia in group 4 of U21 Euros qualification.

The Town man got 19 minutes in the disappointing 1-1 draw with the Dutch, but started against Latvia.

Palmer netted England's third of a 3-0 win in the 70th minute before being substituted by Aidy Boothroyd.

Philip Billing - Denmark Under 21s

Billing was called up to the Denmark Under 21s to compete in their opening pair of 2019 U21 European Championship qualifiers.

The Town man played 90 minutes of both matches, with his side earning a 3-0 win over the Faroe Islands and dishing out a 6-0 trouncing of Lithuania in Aalborg.

Billing recorded an assist in the Lithuania match.

Ryan Schofield - England Under 19s

Schofield was called up to England's Under 19 side to face their German counterparts in a friendly earlier this week.

The Three Lions went 2-0 down within four minutes, but pulled one back shortly after.

It wasn't enough for England however, with Germany adding a third 11 minutes into stoppage time as Schofield's side searched for a late equaliser.

Danny Kane - Republic of Ireland Under 21s

The 20-year-old Town defender was called up to the Republic of Ireland Under 21 side to take on Azerbaijan in the qualification stages of the 2019 U21 Euros.

Kane played 92 minutes at left back before being substituted in the final seconds.

Ireland won the game 3-1 to go top of their group.