By Ben Abbiss

Huddersfield Town have bolstered their forward line for the coming Premier League campaign by signing two towering target men.

Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, both 6'3”, will offer a more physical alternative to the talents of Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga.

This could be a key weapon in the coming campaign as David Wagner's men will no doubt need to adapt their style of play from time to time to take on some of the best sides in Europe.

Last season Depoitre won 77 per cent of his aerial battles at Porto and Mounie won 65 per cent at Montpellier.

Meanwhile, Nahki Wells, Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner all won less than a third of their headers in the Championship.

Next season though, the newcomers will be compared against established Premier League target men battling on behalf of some of Huddersfield Town's closest rivals.

Fernando Llorente (Swansea), Andy Carroll (West Ham), Salomon Rondon (West Brom), Troy Deeney (Watford), Peter Crouch (Stoke), and Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) were all top scorers for their club in 2016/17 and offered a physical presence in attack.

Depoitre and Mounie compare favourably against this list though with the Belgian winning the highest percentage of aerial battles and Mounie the third most behind the Potters' Crouch on 71 per cent.

Depoitre also gave the ball away less than his rivals - level with Troy Deeney on 1.1 times per 90 minutes. Again, Mounie was not far off the pace on 1.8 times per 90 minutes.

Perhaps the statistic that Town fans are most concerned with is the strikers' ability to score goals.

Mounie hit 14 goals in Ligue 1 last season but took 105 attempts to do it, with a shot conversion rate of 13 per cent.

Slightly worryingly this was the second worst ration, ahead only of Salomon Rondon, who was regularly slated by West Brom fans for his performances last season.

But to put Mounie's season into some context, he netted just one fewer goal than Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe - an 18-year-old with a price tag of over £100m.

Depoitre on the other hand only managed four shots during his limited game time in the Portuguese top flight, scoring one goal and giving him a shot conversion rate of 25 per cent.