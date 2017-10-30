Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Jonas Lossl saved a Mohamed Salah penalty at the weekend to keep the Terriers in the match against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Reds went on to claim a 3-0 victory, but the spot kick stop meant Jurgen Klopp's men were frustrated for 50 minutes before making the breakthrough.

And although the Danish keeper made the save, it was he and left back Chris Lowe who combined to deny the Egyptian from 12 yards.

The German defender explained: "I was obviously not sure which corner he would choose, but I said to Jonas that I had a feeling that he was left-footed and doesn't watch the goalkeeper.

"I had the feeling he would take that corner and I said to Jonas 'just try that corner'.

"He did it and saved a penalty so it was perfect."

He added: "It was just my feeling.

"I said to him: 'I think 80 per cent of the players who are left-footed choose that corner if they don't watch the goalkeeper so just try it and we will see whether it works or not.'

"It worked so we were happy that he saved a penalty, but we are a bit disappointed that we lost the game."

Lowe believes justice was done with the penalty too, suggesting Kevin Friend should not have pointed to the spot for Tommy Smith's tug on Roberto Firmino's shirt.

He said: "We played really well in the first half and I think we deserved it - even if they missed a penalty because you can't whistle for a penalty for that from my point of view.

"But I think we deserved 0-0 at half time and the second half was a bit unlucky."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 28-year-old added: "The first goal was a bit unlucky from my point of view and we made today too many easy mistakes and that is not possible against these teams.

"We had it before against Tottenham and it was a bit the same in the second half and you will concede goals against these teams."

The former Kaiserslautern captain was back in the Terriers' side for the second week running on Saturday, having been dropped to the bench by head coach David Wagner after his performance against Spurs.

Lowe made a couple of mistakes against Mauricio Pochettino's side, with one mis-kick allowing Harry Kane to open the scoring for the Londoners.

The full back understood the boss' decision to take him out of the team, but was determined to reclaim his spot by training hard day after day.

He said: "I have to be honest with myself and I know that I played not good enough before the Swansea game and made two easy mistakes in two or three games - and that was a normal decision that I was on the bench against Swansea.

"But I tried everything in training to show the manager that I want my starting shirt back and I am happy I got it back against Man United.

"I tried everything to play as good as I can to let the manager know that it was the right decision."