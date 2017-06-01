Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into summer with a big task on their hands - preparing for the Premier League.

Town's promotion means it will be a busy summer all round with ins and outs needed to strengthen the club for their maiden Premier League campaign.

But how long do the current squad members have on their contracts?

Here is a breakdown of the full squad and their contract situations.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Goalkeepers

Danny Ward

Town's number 1 from the promotion season is headed back to parent club Liverpool, but David Wagner has admitted he will be in contact with Klopp over the availability of the Welshman.

Joel Coleman

The 21-year-old goalkeeper signed a three-year deal for the Terriers last summer, so has two left on his current contract.

Coleman has impressed this season and is a more than capable deputy for Ward.

Luke Coddington

Coddington signed a one-year deal with Town last summer with the option of an extra year's extension - that clause is yet to be triggered.

Defenders

Tommy Smith

Town's on-field skipper this season signed a contract extension last summer, which keeps him at the club until 2019.

The 24-year-old has been at Town since 2012 and will be playing Premier League football with the Terriers next term.

Mark Hudson

The club captain also signed a new three-year deal last summer.

The contract will allow Hudson to make the transition from playing to coaching staff, with the contract expiring in 2019.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

The ex-Charlton youngster signed for Town late last summer on a three-year deal.

Town also have the option to extend Holmes-Dennis' deal for another year.

If the left-back plays a league game next season, he will have played in three tiers of English football in two seasons.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Martin Cranie

The experienced right-back signed a new contract with the Terriers in February, keeping him in West Yorkshire until summer 2018.

The 30-year-old was signed by former boss Chris Powell on a free transfer in summer 2015.

Chris Lowe

The former Kaiserslautern captain signed for Town on a free transfer last summer.

Lowe signed a three-year deal with the Terriers, having previously played under Wagner at Borussia Dortmund.

Christopher Schindler

Schindler became Town's record signing last summer, being bought from TSV 1860 Munich for a reported £1.8m.

The centre-back has had an outstanding season in the heart of Town's defence and will test himself at the highest level next term.

He has two years left on his current contract.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Stankovic also joined last summer, signing for the Terriers for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The centre-back suffered an ACL injury on international duty with Slovenia's Under 21s and is aiming to be back fit before Christmas this year.

Michael Hefele

Hefele was one of the first to sign for Huddersfield Town last summer, signing with the Terriers after steering 3. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden to the title.

The 26-year-old has become a firm fans' favourite since his arrival and has formed a strong partnership with Schindler in the heart of the Town defence.

Hefele has two years left on his Town deal.

Midfielders

Dean Whitehead

The popular Town midfielder is out of contract this summer, having spent two years at Town and earning his third promotion as a player this season.

The 35-year-old could provide some Premier League experience in a relatively young Town squad, but time will tell whether the Terriers hand the ex-Stoke City man a new deal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jonathan Hogg

The combative midfielder signed a contract extension last summer, keeping him at the club until 2019.

The 28-year-old will provide a much-needed shield for the back four when the Terriers come up against some of the best attacking players in the world next season.

Philip Billing

The Dane signed his first professional contract with Town in 2013, and signed an extension in March, 2016.

Billing is now under contract at Town until 2020 and will look to prove himself at Premier League level after two outstanding displays against Manchester City in the FA Cup last season.

Aaron Mooy

The Manchester City loanee returns to his parent club this summer with many Premier League and Championship sides eyeing up a possible move for the Australian.

Town will be interested in bringing their player of the season back to West Yorkshire, but City may well sell to the highest bidder.

Jack Payne

The 22-year-old joined Town from Southend last year, signing a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

The club also have the option of a year-long extension to the deal.

Rajiv Van La Parra

Van La Parra joined Town - initially on loan - in March 2016, with the deal becoming permanent in May the same year.

The Dutchman is under contract at Town until 2019, with the Terriers having an option to extend the deal by a year.

Izzy Brown

Brown returns to parent club Chelsea after an exceptional yet brief loan spell at Town.

The youngster will speak to his agent over the summer regarding his future, but Town fans will be very keen to bring him back into the fold.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kasey Palmer

Palmer will also head back to Chelsea this summer, having made many friends in West Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old has expressed his desire to stay at Town next season and Chelsea may allow him to rejoin the Terriers on another loan deal over the summer.

Regan Booty

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Town at Under 9 level and signed his first professional contract at the age of 17 in April, 2015.

He signed a new deal in January and was promoted to the first team squad.

The new deal keeps Booty at Town until 2019.

Forwards

Sean Scannell

One of Town's longest-serving players, Sean Scannell joined the Terriers from Crystal Palace in 2012.

After four years in the blue and white stripes, Scannell signed a contract extension last year, with his new deal running through to 2019 - with Town having an option of extending the contract by another year.

Elias Kachunga

Town's top scorer joined from Ingolstadt on loan earlier in the season before making the move permanent in March.

Kachunga's deal runs until 2020, with Town fans hoping for many more goal-filled years for the Congolese international.

Harry Bunn

Bunn signed a new contract with Town in 2015, with the deal running until the summer of 2019.

Town have the option of extending that deal for another.

Joe Lolley

Lolley's deal also runs to 2019, with the winger signing a new deal in 2016.

Again, the club have an option of extending the deal for another year.

Nahki Wells

Town's former record transfer holder Wells has previously postponed signing a new deal with the Terriers, with his current contract expiring next summer.

Negotiations that were put on the back burner will likely be rekindled now Town have achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Collin Quaner

The big German signed for Town from Union Berlin in January on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The forward is therefore contracted with the Terriers until the summer of 2020.