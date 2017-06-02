Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most eagerly-anticipated days in the footballing calendar and the publication of next season's fixtures will particularly excite Huddersfield Town fans.

That's because for the first time in the club's history the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United will be included in their encounters as part of their first ever Premier League campaign.

All 380 fixtures for the upcoming season, including Town's 38 top-flight games, will be published on Wednesday, June 14 at 9am.

The 2017/18 Premier League season will commence over the weekend of August 12, 2017 and conclude on Sunday May 13, 2018.

But how long is actually left until the fixture list is published?

Have a look at our unique gadget below counting down the time in days, hours, minutes and seconds!