How many Aston Villa fans want Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner as manager?

  • Updated
  • By

The Birmingham Mail have conducted a poll

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship against Rotherham United.
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner

Aston Villa fans would prefer Steve Bruce to David Wagner as their next manager.

The West Midlands club have been linked with Huddersfield Town head coach Wagner after sacking Roberto Di Matteo.

But according to a Birmingham Mail poll, former Town manager Bruce is the fans’ pick.

That’s despite him both playing for and managing arch-rivals Birmingham City.

The 55-year-old bossed Town between May 1999 and October 2000.

He has also managed Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Hull City.

Bruce was twice promoted from the Championship with Birmingham and twice with Hull.

The former Manchester United star has been out of work since leaving Hull in the summer.

Steve Bruce has won four Championship promotions as a manager

He was interviewed for the England manager’s job before Sam Allardyce’s appointment.

Bruce figures in the odds to be the new national boss, but there are others with shorter prices.

German coach Wagner has earned national attention by leading Town to the top of the Championship.

Villa, relegated from the Premier League last season, are in 19th place.

They won only one match under Di Matteo, a Champions League winner as Chelsea boss who was appointed during the close-season.

More than a third of those taking part in the Birmingham Mail survey wanted Bruce.

Former Villa boss Tim Sherwood was the next most popular candidate, bagging 20 per cent of the vote.

Wagner won 11 per cent, as did shamed ex-England chief Allardyce.

Brentford and former Walsall boss Dean Smith got seven per cent.

Wagner is reportedly high on Villa owner Tony Xia’s wanted list.

It’s believed he timed Di Matteo’s sacking in order to use the current international break for the appointment process.

Villa chief executive Keith Wyness and technical director Steve Round have been tasked with making the appointment.

Di Matteo’s assistant Steve Clarke is in caretaker charge.

Villa’s next game is at home to Wolves on Saturday week, October 15.

