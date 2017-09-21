Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield made nine changes to their starting 11 last night, but were far from the only team to overhaul their lineup for the Carabao Cup third round.

Fewer than a third of the players who started last night’s matches (72 out of 242) also started their team’s last match.

It highlights just how low the Carabao Cup has fallen in the list of priorities for many managers, not only in the Premier League but the lower leagues as well.

Aston Villa went so far as to name an entirely different starting 11 to their previous match - away to Barnsley in the league - as they crashed out 2-0 to Middlesbrough.

Boro didn’t appear to give the match too much importance either, making 10 changes from their previous outing.

Brighton and West Ham also made 10 changes, while Bournemouth, Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield, Leeds and Reading all made nine each.

Only Barnsley (five), Norwich (also five) and Bristol Rovers (two) changed less than half their team from their previous match.

The figures are also bad if you compare last night’s lineups to the match before last.

Brighton made 11 changes from the starting 11 they named two matches ago.

West Ham, Middlesbrough and Leeds made 10 changes, while Aston Villa and Bolton made nine.

Once again, only Barnsley (five), Bristol Rovers (four) and Norwich (three) changed fewer than half of their players.

Club: Number of changes

Aston Villa: 11

West Ham: 10

Middlesbrough: 10

Brighton: 10

Reading: 9

Leeds: 9

Huddersfield Town: 9

Crystal Palace: 9

Bristol City: 9

Bournemouth: 9

Wolves: 8

Liverpool: 8

Swansea: 7

Leicester: 7

Burnley: 7

Brentford: 7

Bolton: 7

Tottenham: 6

Stoke City: 6

Norwich: 5

Barnsley: 5

Bristol Rovers: 2