Huddersfield Town face Cardiff City at the weekend in the final match of the Terriers' regular Championship season.

Town will be back in action a week later in the play-offs, but must face the south Wales side first and hope they can get through the match with no new injuries.

David Wagner made 10 changes ahead of his side's match against Birmingham City last week, angering Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest fans whose clubs were sucked closer to the drop zone with the Blues winning.

The EFL has contacted Town regarding their team selection, with a statement reading: "We have today written to Huddersfield Town to request their observations in relation to team selection during their recent Sky Bet Championship match with Birmingham City.

"As per our regulations, the EFL Executive will refer the matter to the board if it is deemed appropriate to do so.

"It should be noted, however, that the result of Saturday's game will stand in all circumstances and any potential action would be taken against Huddersfield Town directly."

With the club staring at a fine for their use of the full squad, it remains to be seen if Wagner will stick with a similar side to that which lost to Cardiff, or revert to a more familiar line-up and risjk his players ahead of the play-offs.

