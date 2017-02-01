Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have a 19,000-plus crowd for the clash with Brighton.

Fans have been snapping up tickets , which for all home areas are £10 adults, £5 over 60s and unaccompanied under 18s and £1 accompanied under 18s.

Town had sold 19,000 by mid-afternoon Wednesday and could hit 20,000 with a late surge for the clash with the leaders.

Supporters can turn up on the night for pay at the gate, but that’s available only in the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier.

Town have sold 21,000 tickets so far for the Leeds match on Sunday lunchtime and would love to press towards the season’s best attendance, which was 22,368 against Sheffield Wednesday.

Tickets are still available on line for the derby, but those wishing to buy must have had a previous booking on the system to be successful.