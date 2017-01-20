Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 500 Ipswich Town fans will make the trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

David Wagner’s promotion-chasing side were 4-0 winners over Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup in their last home outing.

VIDEO: I'm committed to Huddersfield Town promotion push says Nahki Wells

And they are seeking a sixth win in eight Championship games against Mick McCarthy’s team.

The former Republic of Ireland manager is under pressure at Portman Road, where 577 tickets had been sold for the Town game by Friday lunchtime.

His 14th-placed side suffered a 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay defeat at non-league Lincoln City on Tuesday.

But they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at home in the league last Saturday.

And Town boss Wagner warned: “This will be tough.

“There will be important one against one battles all over the pitch and we must win as many of them as possible.

“We will be fully prepared to work - and I mean work.

“And the support is vital. These are the games where the atmosphere created by the fans makes a real difference.”

Town’s average league gate is 20,071.