Huddersfield Town fans will have vocal competition from just over 1,300 Nottingham Forest fans on Boxing Day.

Forest – 17th in the table and without a win in three matches following three previous wins on the trot – have sold 1,312 tickets so far for their corner of the stadium.

David Wagner’s team, meanwhile, will be backed by around 21,000 home supporters as they seek a fourth win on the trot for the first time under the German boss.

Town went past 20,000 sales yesterday and sales were still strong in all areas, with a highest crowd of the season on the cards (the stadium record for December 26 is guaranteed).

Fans can still buy online or from the ticket office, which is open until 5pm Friday, from 9am until noon on Saturday (Christmas Eve) and from 10am on Boxing Day before the match.

People are advised to get in early, however, as the majority of seats remaining are in the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier and in the extreme wings elsewhere (apart from odd seats).

Town’s biggest crowd of the season was achieved against Sheffield Wednesday in October, when 22,368 watched from the stands.

The club’s current Boxing Day best at the stadium was 18,820 against Middlesbrough back in 1997.

That 1997 attendance included 4,000 travelling fans from Teesside.

In the Fantastic Media lower tier, prices are £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for Under 18s.

In all other areas of the stadium the prices in the respective categories are £30, £20 and £10.