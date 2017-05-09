Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By finishing in fifth place, Huddersfield have put themselves in one of the playoffs’ most successful slots.

Seven sides who finished in fifth in the league went on to win the playoffs.

Swindon Town did it in 1992/93 as did Leicester in 1995/96, Watford in 1998/99, Birmingham in 2001/02, Wolves in 2002/03, Burnley in 2008/09 and Crystal Palace in 2012/13.

Palace are the only one of those teams though who weren’t subsequently relegated.

Third place is the only spot more successful than fifth.

As many as nine of the 24 teams to win promotion through the playoffs in the Premier League era finished the season in third place.

They include teams such as West Ham in 2011/12, Swansea in 2010/11 and Bolton in 1994/95.

By contrast, only four teams to finish in sixth have ever made it to the top flight - Crystal Palace in 1996/97 and 2003/04, West Ham in 2004/05 and Blackpool in 2009/10 - as have just four who finished fourth - Leicester in 1993/94, Charlton in 1997/98, QPR in 2013/14 and Hull in 2015/16.

Could Town continue the trend come May 29?

First they must beat Sheffield Wednesday over two legs, before claiming victory over either Reading or Fulham at Wembley.

Finishing league position | Playoff winners

3rd | 9

4th | 4

5th | 7

6th | 4