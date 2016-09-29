How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town:Town's Nahki Wells holds his head in his hands after he misses a first-half chance.

What links Bill Shankly, Alf Ramsey, Brian Horton and George Burley?

They were the men at the helm on the only two occasions Huddersfield Town have won at Ipswich Town.

Now David Wagner heads to Suffolk aiming to get the better of Mick McCarthy on Town’s 22nd visit.

Horton was boss last time Town triumphed at Portman Road in September 1996.

Andy Payton (2) and Marcus Stewart scored to seal the 3-1 victory in front of 10,661 which put Town seventh on the First Division (now Championship).

Having replaced Neil Warnock in the wake of Town’s Wembley play-off win over Bristol Rovers, Horton had guided Town to eighth place in the second tier in 1995/96.

The former Hull City, Oxford United and Manchester City manager had reshaped his squad that summer.

Andy Booth was sold to Sheffield Wednesday for £2.7m - a Town record.

In came two strikers Stewart, at £1.2m from Bristol Rovers the club’s biggest-ever buy, and Payton, from Barnsley, and Blackpool centre-back Andy Morrison, who was made Town skipper.

Hopes were high that Morrison and Co could make the play-offs having narrowly missed out the season before - however Horton’s side were destined to finish 20th.

Marcus Stewart celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town back in January 2000.

Stewart was to prove a big hit, scoring 68 goals in 160 games, before his £2.7m sale to Ipswich in February 2000, when both sides were going for promotion to the top flight (the latter went up through the play-offs, Town ended up eighth).

It was on the opening day of the 1959/60 second tier season that proud Scot Shankly got the better of future England manager Ramsey.

Town were 4-1 winners at Ipswich thanks to Derek Hawksworth, who netted twice, Bob Ledger and Gordon Low.

The visiting team included left-back Ray Wilson later to play in Ramsey’s England World Cup-winning side of 1966, and midfielder Bill McGarry, who was to manage Ipswich from 1964-68.

However, rising star Denis Law was ruled out through injury.

Huddersfield Town manager Bill Shankly during a training session at the Leeds Road ground back in April 1959.

Hawksworth had originally joined Town from Bradford Park Avenue in 1947, but was transferred to Bradford City a year later.

Having shone at Valley Parade and for Sheffield United, Town signed the versatile forward for a second time in May 1958.

He notched 14 times in 59 games before joining Lincoln City in February 1960.

Town, who were to lose Shankly to Liverpool and sell Law to Manchester City for a British record £55,000, finished sixth and Ipswich 11th.

Ipswich were to win the Second Division in 1960/61 and the league championship in 1961-62 before Ramsey left to manage England in 1963.