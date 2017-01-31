Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City will be making their fifth visit to Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And they have yet to be beaten at the venue.

The last competitive meeting of the sides was in 1999/2000, in what was then Division One (now the Championship).

Town won 1-0 at Maine Road, where Chris Beech scored, before a 1-1 draw in front of 18,173 in West Yorkshire.

Clyde Wijnhard was on target for Steve Bruce’s Town and Shaun Goater for Joe Royle’s City, who were promoted.

The following pre-season, City returned for Town defender Jon Dyson’s testimonial.

Paulo Wanchope and Goater got the goals in a 2-0 City win before 8,106 fans.

City’s first visit to the stadium which has been Town’s home since 1994 was for a second-tier match in 1996/97, when it finished 1-1 and the attendance was 17,358.

In 1997/98, well remembered for Town’s ‘Great Escape’ from relegation to the third tier, the visitors were 3-1 winners in front of 15,694.

The teams have twice before been paired in the FA Cup.

Back in 1925/26, Town claimed their celebrated hat-trick of Football League title while City were relegated.

But in the fourth round of the Cup, City were 4-0 home winners in front of a bumper 74,799.

They went on to reach the final, going down 1-0 to Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

In 1987/88, Town suffered their infamous club-record 10-1 defeat at Manchester City in a Division Two (now Championship) match on November 7.

The sides were then paired in the third round of the FA Cup.

The first tie at Leeds Road finished 2-2, with City equalising late on in front of 18,102.

Back at Maine Road, where 24,565 watched, it was goalless.

A second replay took place back at Leeds Road, where City won 3-0 in front of 21,510.