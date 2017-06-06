Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has already been estimated Huddersfield Town are set for a minimum of an £185m windfall from Premier League promotion.

However, the riches on offer for more than just one season in the top-flight – not just surviving but thriving – can be even greater.

For example, Chelsea FC earned nearly £151million from their title success, up an incredible £58m from the sum Leicester City received for winning the title a year ago.

Minimum Premier League Total £184.9m

The increase is a result of the new TV package which came into effect last season with each club receiving a proportion of the £1.7 billion a year they share for domestic rights.

The Premier League shares money from its central commercial deals and overseas broadcast rights equally, meaning all 20 clubs received nearly £5million each for the former and just over £39m for the latter.

Half of the domestic broadcast income is shared out evenly – £35.3million each – with one quarter shared out in ‘facility fees’ for each game shown on UK TV and the other quarter in ‘merit payments’ based on each club’s league position.

‘Facility fees’ are mainly based on the prestige of each club, explaining why Arsenal were top earners last season – earning more than £7million more than the title-winning Foxes received.

As previously mentioned, basement bottom side Sunderland received £1.9million with incremental increases up the league leading to Premier League champions Chelsea earning £39million.

Despite these apparent differences, the ratio between the highest and lowest earning clubs in the league was 1.61 to 1 which is actually the lowest among Europe’s elite leagues.

However, the gulf between the Premier League and SkyBet Championship remains staggering – with the price of failure in the top-flight being rewarded more than success in the league below.