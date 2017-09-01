Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Before this summer, the most Huddersfield Town had ever paid for a player was £1.8m for Christopher Schindler. That record was broken four times.

At the time, the transfer fee for Schindler was part of Town's most expensive summer ever – a bill worth £3.56 million.

This summer has seen fees totalling over 10 times that amount.

All in all, David Wagner and Dean Hoyle have spent an estimated £39.4m (plus £6.5m in add ons) on new recruits ahead of Town's maiden Premier League campaign, recouping around £6.9m of that on sales.

That takes Town's estimated net spend for the season to £32.5m+£6.5m.

Below, Ben Abbiss breaks down a record breaking summer of transfers at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town's first signing of the summer was Laurent Depoitre on June 23. The big Belgian put his name to a two year deal and cost the club approximately £3.5m from Porto - making him Town's record signing at the time.

Depoitre held that record for all of a week before Town bought last season's midfield maestro Aaron Mooy's from Manchester City on June 30. The club announced an agreed fee of £8m rising to £10m for a signing they had made a priority this summer.

The same day saw the somewhat overshadowed arrival of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Mainz.

The following day - on July 1 - Elias Kachunga permanently joined Huddersfield Town for around £1.1m after a clause in his loan contract that had been triggered way back on 22 March was activated.

Next came a crazy 24 hours for Town as not one but five signings rolled in and the transfer record was broken twice.

On July 4, Tom Ince arrived from from Derby County. The fee was undisclosed at the request of his former club but it is believed that around £7.5m was paid with add-ons totalling £3m.

On the same day, Kasey Palmer rejoined on season-long loan from Chelsea and Danny Williams arrived on a free transfer from Reading FC – putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Steve Mounie became Town's record singing on July 5 following his rumoured £11.5m transfer from Ligue 1 club Montpellier - with an extra £1.5m set in add-ons. This was the fourth time the Terriers had broken their transfer record in just two weeks and remains the highest fee Town have ever paid for a player. Mounie signed on a four-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2021.

Scott Malone became Town's fifth signing in 24 hours when he joined from Fulham on July 5. The transfer cost a reported £3.3m with the left-back signing a deal that will keep him at the John Smith's Stadium until 2019.

Mathais Jorgensen – or “Zanka” – arrived from Danish side FC Copenhagen on July 7 for a believed £3.5m. The Danish international centre-back signed a three-year deal as he became Town's 10th signing of the summer.

On August 23, 20-year-old attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri arrived at Town from Bundesliga 2 side Nuremburg for an undisclosed fee thought to be worth £1m.

The next day the club confirmed the signing of Swiss right-back Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt 04 on a season-long loan.

And three days later - on August 27 - former England goalkeeper Rob Green joined from Leeds United on a free after his contract at Elland Road was mutually terminated. Green was Town's 13th signing of the window.

In terms of departures the only transfer fees Huddersfield are known to have received this summer are the reported £5m Burnley paid for Nahki Wells, the £410,000 from Fleetwood Town for midfielder Kyle Dempsey and the rumoured £500,000 fee Bury FC paid for Harry Bunn.

Town also received around £1m for Roterham's sale of Danny Ward to Cardiff City due to a sell-on clause in the ex-Terrier's contract.

Other players to leave include 35-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy who moved on a free to Bury FC after his contract ran down and Mark Hudson who announced his retirement from playing and joined David Wagner's coaching staff.

A host of talent has left the John Smith's Stadium on loan this summer including Sean Scannell (Burton Albion), Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Portsmouth FC), Jack Payne (Oxford United) and Jordi Hiwula (Fleetwood Town).

In addition to the player fees, the club have also spent on the stadium as well as on improvements to the matchday experience - including the catering.