Huddersfield Town are set for a minimum of a £185million windfall following their promotion to the Premier League.

This figure is irrespective of whether or not they survive next season and is based on a side finishing bottom of the table.

Every Premier League club receives an equal share of £84.4m from TV income with a minimum £13.6m TV facility fee – based on the amount of matches which are broadcast live featuring the club.

Then there is prize money of £1.9m for the side finishing bottom and £85m parachute payments for the clubs that find themselves relegated.

Minimum Premier League Total £184.9m

Making their first appearances in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town will see revenue leap dramatically while Newcastle United's position is slightly different as they are already in receipt of parachute payments for the 2016/17 season.

Survival for any of the three promoted SkyBet Championship outfits will of course bring even greater rewards with an extra £100million-plus likely to swell the coffers.

The key for owner Dean Hoyle and David Wagner will be to find a way of improving squads and chances of survival without risking getting into financial difficulties in the future

In the last decade, 18 of the 30 promoted clubs have avoided relegation in their first season.

"We are one year into the new broadcast rights arrangements and fans of these clubs will be fully aware of the financial reward for playing in the top flight next season," said Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

"The financial prize for Huddersfield and Brighton becomes at least £290m if the promoted club survives the first season in the Premier League.

"Burnley successfully stayed up this year and a sustained period of Premier League participation could provide any newly-promoted club with the platform to enter the top 30 of the Deloitte Football Money League.

"The current broadcast rights arrangements provide Premier League clubs with the financial resources to make strategic investments both on and off the pitch.

"Whilst this typically includes some increased expenditure on playing talent in the short term, it is important that promoted clubs are committed to long-term financial responsibility.

"Recent history has shown that parachute payments are no guarantee of promotion back to the Premier League if relegation does occur."