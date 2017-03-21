Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will announce their season card prices for next season on Thursday.

This year, Town have offered the lowest price for a season ticket in the Championship - at £179 - and fans have definitely got their money's worth.

The Terriers sit third in the Championship, six points behind second-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

And although the focus on the field is very much on the next game - against Burton on April 1 - the club are putting plans into motion ahead of next season.

Full details on next campaign's season cards will be released on Thursday with commercial director Sean Jarvis stating he "doesn't think Town fans will be disappointed" .

But how much would you like to pay for your season card for next year?

