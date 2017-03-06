Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans would pay between £250 and £400 for a season ticket if their side was in the Premier League next season.

That's according to the poll we ran on Twitter, where 49% of 518 Town fans voted for that bracket.

Another 33% opted for the £100-£250 price tag, while 10% went for the £400-£550 option.

And 8% of people who took part in our poll were happy to part with over £550 to see Town battle it out in the top tier of English football.

The average cost of a Premier League season ticket this season comes in at £516.90 - £337.90 more than what the Town faithful had to pay for their season cards this year, thanks to Dean Hoyle's generous offer.

The Town owner also pledged to set season ticket prices at just £100 for those who been a season-ticket holders in either the 2008-09 or 2009-10 seasons – and then continued each year from 2010-11 - should Town be promoted to the Premier League while he is still chairman.

Hoyle has already delivered on his other promises and fans are hoping he'll follow this one through as well.

Town and Wigan offered the cheapest season tickets in the Championship this campaign, with the Terriers also offering the cheapest match day tickets at just £10.

And the Town faithful hope the season ticket prices will stay low next season if Town remain in the second tier.

We ran another poll asking Town fans how much they would pay for a season ticket in the Championship next year, and 239 people - or 57% - voted for the £100-£250 bracket.

Another 35% voted for the £250-£400 option, while 3% went for £400-£550 and 5% selected the £550+ option.